ENGLEWOOD — Roy Kern will be remembered in Englewood for his kindness and generosity of spirit.
Kern, 86, died Sunday in his Englewood home.
"He was always a gentleman and always had a kind word to say," said Keith Rowley, who knew Kern when both were members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. "Friendship with him lasted a long time."
Professionally, starting in 1989, Kern worked as an investment adviser with Edward Jones Investments in Englewood. He retired at the age of 73 and earned from Edward Jones its field trainer and managing partner awards. Kern also wrote financial columns for The Daily Sun.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Royal and Angeline Kern, Roy spent most of his childhood in Indiana. After graduating high school, Kern attended Indiana University in Bloomington where he graduated with a degree in business administration. He then served in the U.S. Army first at Fort Knox in Kentucky and then finishing his service in the Army Reserves.
Kern returned to Indiana University and enrolled in law school, which he attended for a year and a half. He was accompanied with his "new wife," Julia Easterday Kern. The couple would be married for more than 63 years.
Kern started his professional career with the Lincoln National Bank Tower in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and with whom he worked for 23 years. Before moving to Englewood, he would then take on the positions of trust vice president with the First Bank of Whiting, Indiana, and then with the First Bank of Warsaw.
Besides his financial career, Kern is remembered for his active role with the Englewood United Methodist Church where he served and was actively involved with a number of its ministries and activities, including teaching Sunday School, prayer breakfasts and the church's famous Saturday pancake breakfasts.
Outside of church, he's known for his service with Rotary, Meals on Wheels, FISH, the Lions Club and various other community services. Kern also enjoyed playing golf and tennis or sitting reading a good book.
Rowley and others recalled his volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer during the Christmas season.
Kern was preceded by his sister, Joanne Kern. He is survived by his wife Julia; his brother, David; his children, Jefferey Alan Kern and his wife Lee, Jonathan Scott Kern and Jennifer Lynn Kern (Germonprez). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Kern is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 6 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood. Internment will be in the church's memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army of Sarasota County, Englewood United Methodist Church, the Alzheimer's Association or Tidewell Hospice.
