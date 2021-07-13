ENGLEWOOD — As runners touch the starting line, they'll see what looks like a giant orange snake lighting the course.
At the start of the race, all Englewood fire trucks will hit their lights and sirens, kicking off the Hot Summer Nights 8K Run.
Tom Stoppiello, a 17-year Englewood Fire District firefighter, teamed up with his good friend Tracy Hussey founder of My Favorite Race Events to plan the race. It's set for 8 p.m. Friday near the fire station administrative building, 516 Paul Morris Drive, off River Road in Englewood.
"Tommy always wanted to do a run for the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association and we wanted it to be unique," Hussey said. "We came up with the glow course with five miles of cones with military-grade chem sticks on them. Because there's no few street lights and only a few homes on the course, runner will need flashlights or headlamps. It is a true glow course."
At the end of the race, the fire department's bucket truck will display a large American flag and spray runners with water to cool them down. Runners will receive a 3-inch custom medal and a T-shirt.
"Overall winners will receive a real authentic fireman's axe with their accomplishment engraved on the handle," Hussey said, adding winners also receive a new pair of Asics shoes and Fit2Run Gifts cards.
Awards or age group awards will go three deep and all the masters' awards will be given out.
"We have DJ Bustin Justin spinning the tunes," Hussey said. "The firefighters will be grilling up burgers and cheeseburgers and chips. There will be two ice-cold beers for runners after the event or hard cider, hard seltzer or soda. There will be cornhole and a 50/50 drawing. The Imagine School of North Port Young Marines are doing the color guard."
Hussey and Stoppiello ran the music at the Port Charlotte Family Fall Festival a few years ago. The pair decided the races were better to organize than concerts.
My Favorite Race Events produces races for charities and children including Alzheimer's, the music program at Woodland Middle School in North Port; Jane E Harry Under The Moon 5K; the Run Like A Bandit 5K/10K, the Fusion Winter Classic 5K/1K, The Publix Family Fun Day 5k/10K and the Publix Fall Championships at North Port. They do 1Ks walkathons, 5Ks, 10Ks, and a half marathons.
"We do anything with kids, animals or old people, we are there to help," Hussey joked. "We do eight runs a year. These events have become very popular. We are hoping this time next year we will have 400 runners for Hot Summer Nights and 600 the following year. The Firefighters Benevolent Association is a great group. It will be a lot of fun."
The Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association helps firefighters in need, support local charities as well as others in the community in crisis.
To register for the $35 run today, call Tracy Hussey at 941-504-0906 or visit www.raceroster.com and type in Hot Summer Nights 8K.
