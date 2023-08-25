C.H. Ritt, President of Englewood Sail Association honors graduates of the second Learn to Sail summer camp held at ESA’s sailing center at Indian Mound Park. Students attending this camp included: Jonathan Varner, Shilola Holmes, Braden Schwyz, Juliana Flores, Quinn Wysoki, Valentina Ludlum, Katherine So, Nolan Gambrel, Nathaniel Zydzik, Gavin McCann, Madison Kussoow, Broke Kussow, Sebastian Salomon, Meara Hill,Colton West, Zoe Kunnaick, James Radcliffe, Madelyn Schwyn, Braden Schwyn, Malaya Smith, Eliana Smith, Breighla Potter, Arighya Potter, Wesley Handel, Elliot Rudnitsky, Joseph Lakowski, Michael Lakowski, Rachel Woods, Mary Gerber, Dylan Uhl, Joseph Louie, Jake Rathmell, Corey Rice and Isabell Rudnitsky.
Students in this session included Marlena Concepcion, Dylan Daniels, Shane Doyle, RT Drum, Mary Gerber, Joseph Gump, Jackson Hair, Addy Hedderman, Jonathan Hosein, Zoe Kummick, Joseph Lakowski, Michael Lakowski, Jacob Manning, Gavin McCann, Jaden Noeth, Blake Pardee, Paloma Pardee, Wyatt Richter, Kai Siberstrom, Owen Siberstrom, Leah Starkey, Luke Starkey, Conor Vance, Waverly Vance, Vivienne Vega and Quinn Wysocki.
C.H Ritt, President of ESA and student coaches Conner Fijas, Conner Miles, CW Lynch, Ella Diaz, Finely Prather, Kate McCarthy, Kenny Roland, Kolton Drum, Kyla Dayvault, Michaela Fijas, Nolan LaBeau, Patrik McDonald and Paulo Ramos.
Student sailors in their boats, provided by the Englewood Sailing Association, demonstrated the sport of sailing at the Great American Picnic July 1 on the Grand Lake in downtown Wellen Park.
Photo by Pat Beffel Jr
PHOTOs PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Sailing Association conducted sailing lessons over the summer that introduced 82 sailors to the sport.
There were 21 graduate students of Englewood Sailing Association who received their certificates recently at ESA’s Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park in Englewood. It was the third of three summer camps in 2023 conducted by the Sailing Association.
