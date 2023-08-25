ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Sailing Association conducted sailing lessons over the summer that introduced 82 sailors to the sport.

There were 21 graduate students of Englewood Sailing Association who received their certificates recently at ESA’s Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park in Englewood. It was the third of three summer camps in 2023 conducted by the Sailing Association.


   
