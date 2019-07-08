An advisory board voted Monday against an Englewood developer's bid to rezone land from residential to light industrial on San Casa Drive in Englewood.
The developer, Paul Reynolds and Casa Sand LLC, still has a shot with Charlotte County commissioners at their land use meeting at 2 p.m. July 23.
A dozen homeowners showed up to protest the move. It affects 20 acres of undeveloped land on Oyster Creek, a few blocks south of the busy commercial strip of State Road 776.
"We bought our property with the idea of having the clear area," neighbor Barbara Brooks said of the view of trees and wetlands. She said she often sees bobcats and other wildlife there.
"Where are they going to go?" she asked.
"We bought our property to enjoy Florida, not to look at commercial and industrial property," said another resident, Donna Waldren. "Would you like to look at an industrial development?" she asked the board members.
Peterson is seeking to do several things with the land. He wants to rezone nine acres from low-density residential to light industrial. For the southern part of the property, he wants permission for 14 single-family home lots. The land is currently zoned for 41 single family homes.
Finally, Peterson negotiated with county staff to create a planned development that would place additional restrictions on the light industrial section. Additional restrictions would include things like bigger set backs from the road and from wetlands, height restrictions, more buffers and other limits to make it more palatable for the residential neighbors on three sides of the project.
Light industrial includes a long list of possibilities including such activities as fruit processing, storage units, a communications tower or vehicle sales.
Two board members expressed concern that residents built their homes next to land that was zoned residential, not light industrial.
"I take that pretty seriously," board member Paul Bigness told residents.
Chairman Michael Graveson said that most proposals before the board have been to switch from commercial to residential.
"This is different," he said.
After the meeting, residents said they are worried about the upcoming hearing before commissioners, particularly given that most of the neighborhood is made of snowbirds who are not around in the summer.
"There's not even a tenth of the homeowners that are still here," said Waldren.
The board took two votes — one was unanimous and one was not, and some confusion arose. They were required to vote twice on two legal aspects of the same project.
In the first vote, Bigness made a motion to recommend the project to commissioners, but then voted against his own motion. This seemed to confuse the other two board members present, Kenneth Chandler and Michael Graveson, who had already voted in favor of recommending the project. The motion to recommend failed, however, due lack of a super majority.
For the second vote, the board took a more traditional route. They made a motion to not recommend the project, and all voted in favor of that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.