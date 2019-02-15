PORT CHARLOTTE — What sand Hurricane Irma took away from the Port Charlotte Beach Complex will soon be back.
Manasota Key is another story. No new sand until the fall.
Public Works began last week dredging the Sunrise Waterway near Port Charlotte Beach. The dredged materials from the canal will be deposited onto the beach. The entire project is expected to take four weeks. Until it’s completed, beach access will be restricted in posted areas daily.
Manasota Key should start seeing new sand pumped onto its Gulf shoreline in November, after the sea turtle nesting season ends. Locally, sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Michael Poff, president of Coastal Engineers Consultants, said Wednesday he is now preparing a detailed update of the $21 million, 10-year beach management project. He plans to present the update at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at a joint meeting of the Sarasota and Charlotte county commissions at Sarasota’s Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Sarasota County is now taking steps to join Charlotte County in its beach nourishment project, extending the project from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on Manasota Key to north of Blind Pass Beach.
The good news for Charlotte County, Poff said, is the project is ranked third for state funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The state is expected to pay 35.9-percent of the entire project. Charlotte County could expect $12 million in the upcoming fiscal year and up to $30 or $50 million in subsequent years, he said.
While pumping sand onto the Gulf shoreline is prohibited during the sea turtle nesting season, construction on a six-acre artificial reef in 20-22 feet of water could begin in the summer months. The artificial reef will satisfy a state permitting requirement.
According to Coastal Engineering reports, a sign of accelerated erosion along Manasota Key has been the scouring out of the near-shore to what Poff has described as Tamiami limestone hard bottom north of the public Englewood Beach.
The state considers hard-rock bottoms valuable habitats for sponges, fish and other sea life. Where in the past there were small pockets of the hard-bottom habitats along Manasota Key, now there’s a 2,500-foot-long, 10- to 12-foot deep trench of hard bottom.
Coastal Engineering has since surveyed additional hard bottoms in and around Blind Pass Beach in the Sarasota portion of Manasota Key.
For more information, visit “Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project” under Project Status on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Matthew.Logan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
