The Sandpiper Golf League tournament raised $25,000 for It’s Our Turn, a local nonprofit that aids veterans. Pictured are, from left, Erroll Morgan and Allen Carsten from It’s Our Turn, and Ted Stansbury and Roger Ziemba, representing the golf league.
The Sandpiper Golf League, which plays in Rotonda West, donated $25,000 from this year’s two-day tournament to It’s Our Turn, a local nonprofit that helps veterans.
ROTONDA WEST — A group of golfers has found a way to make a difference in the community.
The Sandpiper Golf League plays Wednesdays and Fridays on the courses of Rotonda West. The golfers held their annual 2-day Red, White and Blue golf tournament in March.
They don’t spend months chasing down big-dollar sponsors for the tournament and don’t beat the bushes looking for foursomes to sign up. The 36 league golfers go out and have fun and play.
At the end, there’s no big announcement of the tournament winner.
“It’s just the Red, White and Blue teams — playing for bragging rights,” said Ted Stansbury, one of the organizers.
But this tournament does a lot of good for a worthy organization.
When the league members started their fundraising golf tournament a few years ago, they were able to raise a few hundred dollars. They turned the donation over to It’s Our Turn — a local grassroots nonprofit group that helps veterans.
Over the years, the league has kept its relationship with the local nonprofit, but the contribution has consistently increased.
Last year, the golfers raised $21,000 for It’s Our Turn, Stansbury said.
This year, they topped it again with a $25,000 contribution.
Allen Carstens, founder of It’s Our Turn, appreciates the donation and says it will go far.
It’s Our Turn is based in Charlotte County. Its mission is to help veterans in ways other organizations can’t, Carstens explained.
“Other organizations get grants, and that limits what they can do,” said Carstens, who organized the nonprofit in 2014. “It’s a lot of little things.”
For instance, It’s Our Turn can help a veteran who’s having financial problems get his car or truck fixed, or get a set of tires, he said.
While other organizations have ways to help veterans get into rental housing, It’s Our Turn can help a struggling veteran who owns a home get an electricity bill paid to keep the power on.
Carstens said the golf tournament, and some additional contributions by some private donors, have helped the nonprofit help veterans in a tough year. The organization wasn’t able to have its annual Memorial Day Veterans 5K and 10K race, which is a major fundraiser.
