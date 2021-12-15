ENGLEWOOD — With a waiting list of people in need of hot meals delivered to them, Englewood Meals on Wheels volunteers are doing what they can to feed home-bound residents.
The group faces a few problems. The main one is they don’t have enough kitchen space to prepare meals for more than 170 residents a day. While they have enough volunteers going into the busy holiday season, the number of helpers drops in the summer months when snowbirds return home. The volunteers are also a bit older and sometimes age out of the program or need help themselves.
“We operate at a deficit,” said assistant director Kathy Macklin. “We have about 32 clients who can’t afford to pay the $3 per day to eat. We don’t turn them away. We look for sponsors to help pay for their meal six days a week.”
This week, Meals on Wheels recipients received Christmas gifts from their neighbors at the CCT Care Committee of South Gulf Cove.
Members dress in elf gear and go to work loading Santa sacks with personal-needs products, games, cookies, candy cans, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap in 175 special holiday bags.
“This is so nice of this group to do this for our home-bound residents,” Macklin said. “For some of these residents, it’s the only gift they will get this year.”
Becky Frye helped coordinate the effort by the nonprofit CCT Conservancy & Community Trust of South Gulf Cove. They have been giving the Santa bags to Meals on Wheels residents for six years. This year, 33 volunteers helped.
“Many of our members worked at home — wrapping, tying and crocheting,” Frye said. “Others made monetary contributions and worked on cards, alligator clips and bag stamping. Some did pick-ups of items and made business contacts and some stored items that I didn’t have room for to make this happen.”
The crew received contributions from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Lemon Bay Soap Company, Panther Hollow Dental, the Sarasota County Library system, The Daily Sun, Dental Excellence, Center for Sight, and Englewood Community Funeral Home.
MATCHING GRANT
In order to help residents into 2022, Meals on Wheels is participating in the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Matching Grant program matching donation gifts. The program will match $5 to $500 per household per month.
“What’s nice about this program is if someone donates $40 a month, the foundation matches it and we get $80 to help a resident pay for their meal,” Macklin said. “If someone gives $500 in one month, that’s $1,000 which takes care of a resident’s meals for an entire year. Even a $5 donation is doubled and helps the program.”
Donations must be made to the foundation directly for it to be matched for Meals on Wheels.
For more information, visit www.Flanzertrust.org and select Englewood Meals on Wheels. Payments can be done from PayPal bar or debit, credit or send a check to the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, 1843 Floyd St., Sarasota, FL 34239 and put Meals on Wheels Englewood in the memo line.
