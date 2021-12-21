ENGLEWOOD — When the manager of the Englewood Car Wash decided to decorate for Christmas, she wanted to create something magical for the community.
Before Amanda Meyer finished pitching the idea to the owner John Hamil, he said "do it."
"I said, 'But, you don't know how much it will cost the company,'" Meyer said. "He told me if it brings joy to my staff and our community, let's do it. So the staff got busy planning, buying lights and costumes."
On Thursday, the crew's decorations are on display with a special drive-thru car wash from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 287 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, featuring more than 5,000 lights, greetings from Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are two options, including wash with hot wax and a towel dry for $15 or a wash with hot wax for $10.
"The Grinch will try and steal your letters to Santa," Meyer said. "There's a mailbox ready for the kids to drop letters, plus candy canes for everyone. This is our first light show. We want it to be successful. We plan on doing it again next year."
The crew also decorated and dressed in costumes for the haunted car wash. They gave out candy and goody bags and a few scares. That was a fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Girls Soccer team. The car wash raised $1,200.
"We've been working with the soccer team for three years," she said. "We like doing what we can for the team."
From time to time, they also like holding contests. This year, the "love bug" contest winner was Rosemary Diaz who was given a free full-detail service to remove the pesky seasonal bugs.
"We like to engage in the community," Hamil said. "We like to have fun. We aren't just a car wash, we are part of Englewood."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.