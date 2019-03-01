VENICE — Sarasota and Charlotte commissioners may agree the time has come for fresh sand on Manasota Key — but it’s as complicated as it is expensive.
“This is a demonstration of how we cooperate,” Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert said at a joint commission meeting Thursday afternoon.
The counties are willing to move forward and are preparing to restore shorelines from Stump Pass Beach north to Blind Pass Beach in Sarasota County. The joint project is expected to cost more than $28 million and could start as early as November.
North of the public Blind Pass Beach, however, Gulf-front homeowners face extreme erosion, and they also face a far more complex situation.
Existing conditions
In August 2017, Hurricane Irma critically eroded the barrier island’s shoreline north of the county line and washed out a portion of Manasota Key Road at the north end of Blind Pass Beach.
As a result, Sarasota County property owners on Manasota approached their commissioners asking about the possibility of a county-initiated beach nourishment project with Charlotte County.conditions.
In an initial report to both commissions, Coastal Engineering Consultants determined a stretch of Sarasota-Manasota Key shoreline gains sand, approximately 1,570 cubic yards annually, but other areas are eroding at a rate of 4,650 cubic yards or more each year.
The rate of beach erosion has been accelerating over the years on Manasota Key.
“We have a sand-starved beach,” Coastal Engineering president Michael Poff told commissioners.
In 2001, Manasota Key saw an erosion rate of 1 foot every year. The average erosion rate has increased to 4 feet annually. In Sarasota County, the consultants determined one stretch of shoreline is eroding at a rate of 6 to 7 feet annually.
Hard bottoms
Offshore of Manasota Key in Charlotte County, over the last 17 years, currents and other conditions scoured out sand, leaving 4.6 acres of hard rock bottom that is viewed as valuable habitat for sponges and other sea life. Federal and state permitting agencies expect the county to replace the hard-bottom that will be covered with sand. It’s expensive, a $7 million one time cost for Charlotte.
“We’re creating far better hard bottom environments than we are covering up,” Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said, reiterating a persistent complaint he’s had over permitting requirements.
The situation is more extreme north of Blind Pass Beach where Coastal Engineering discovered 12 to 20 acres of hard bottom. Coastal Engineering is looking at options, such as trucking in sand, rather than pumping in sand from an offshore source, and narrowing the width of restoration of the shoreline.
