Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight announced Thursday he doesn’t intend to run for a fourth term.
Knight’s second-in-command is interested in taking over next.
Col. Kurt Hoffman registered Thursday as a Republican sheriff’s candidate for the 2020 race with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office.
“He’s more than ready,” Knight said.
Hoffman is interested in carrying on law enforcement procedures and programs Knight initiated.
“I don’t think we’re done yet,” Hoffman said, noting that serious crimes dropped 50 percent under Knight’s leadership.
According to the Sheriff’s Office website, Hoffman, now 53, worked 25 years in law enforcement and is a former state prosecutor. He also worked seven years as a Charlotte County deputy.
“I’m a public servant at heart,” he said.
Among his educational accomplishments and certifications, Hoffman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo College, a criminal justice master’s degree from International College and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University. He also graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s Police Legal Advisors Training Program and is a member of the Florida Bar’s Labor and Employment Law, and City, County and Local Government Law sections.
In 2011, Hoffman completed the FBI’s Florida Executive Development Seminar and in 2014 graduated from the FBI National Academy, during which time he also earned a Graduate Certificate in Leadership from the University of Virginia.
Like Knight, Hoffman might be described as a homegrown transplant. He is a 1984 Lemon Bay High School graduate and calls Englewood his hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.