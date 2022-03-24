School buses (copy)
PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — A Sarasota County school bus driver took a right turn too wide and ended up getting stuck in a ditch Thursday morning.

The bus had 30 students aboard at 7:05 a.m., when the incident happened on Hidden Forest Drive at Mink Road in Sarasota.

No students were hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The 78-year-old driver, who was not named in the report, was driving east on Hidden Forrest and tried to turn right, cut it too wide and ended up in the “grassy ditch,” troopers reported.

The bus got stuck. A second bus came by to take the children to school.

