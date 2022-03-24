featured topical Sarasota Co. school bus gets stuck in ditch Staff Report Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — A Sarasota County school bus driver took a right turn too wide and ended up getting stuck in a ditch Thursday morning.The bus had 30 students aboard at 7:05 a.m., when the incident happened on Hidden Forest Drive at Mink Road in Sarasota.No students were hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.The 78-year-old driver, who was not named in the report, was driving east on Hidden Forrest and tried to turn right, cut it too wide and ended up in the “grassy ditch,” troopers reported.The bus got stuck. A second bus came by to take the children to school. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Family struggles after man killed in hit-run crash Red tide sinks Southwest Florida economics Laundries' attorney: Petito's family lawsuit 'baseless' West Dearborn's plaza to get an official name Roy Kern remembered for kindness Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
