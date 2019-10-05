SARASOTA — Monday morning, Sarasota County commissioners will decide if they want to take the next step in their controversial plan to change their individual district boundaries.
Redistricting, in other words.
That next step for commissioners, and the last item on Monday morning’s agenda, calls for two decisions for the board — deciding what maps to advertise for a public hearing, and authorizing a public hearing on Nov. 5 to adopt a map.
A consultant hired by the county, Kurt Spitzer and Associates of Tallahassee, provided three alternative maps to commissioners on Sept. 11, each district containing roughly 83,000 people.
Since then, county staff conducted an input session in each one of the five commission districts that drew 84 people who weighed in with their opinions about the map choices. In addition, online comments were solicited through the county’s website, and the overarching sentiment there was wait until the completion of the 2020 Census.
Monday’s discussion by commissioners will also come in the wake of reporting by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune last week that found discrepancies existed at neighborhood levels that in the end affected the population study conducted by Spitzer. That population study formed the basis of the three maps prepared by the consultant.
In addition, the paper reported that a subcontractor hired by Spitzer, Rich Doty, had recommended that the county wait until after the 2020 U.S. Census to redraw the boundaries. Doty is a research demographer for the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Florida.
That report is likely to add fuel to the pointed criticisms commissioners have received about the plan during open to the public portions of their meetings. Those critics claim that commissioners are looking to gerrymander the districts to protect the decades-long hold the Republican Party has had on the county commission.
Commissioners argue on the other hand that with the change now to single-member districts, and a general election next year, that it’s important to have each district as nearly balanced in population as possible.
The explosive growth in South County, particularly in West Villages, means that District 3 and District 5 contain many more people than the other three districts.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
