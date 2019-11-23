SARASOTA — The beach renourishment project on Manasota Key will continue to move forward although the scope of the project is now more limited than earlier planned.
By a unanimous vote Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners agreed to continue the joint project with Charlotte County with nourishment taking place on the southern end and north end only.
The change in the project—originally to run from the Charlotte County line north to include Blind Pass Beach Park and six additional properties to the north of the park—came about after objections from 27 property owners in the middle portion of the project.
Those objections became known in October when the Florida Department of Environmental Protection conducted a meeting and public hearing in Venice about the establishment of an erosion control line.
Many of the dozen speakers who addressed commissioners Tuesday pleaded for them to continue the project.
“We need this,” said Gay Walker, who lives on the narrowest part of Manasota Key north of the park.
Without nourishment, she told commissioners, future storms could result in Manasota Key being divided in half.
Jackie Ruthman, president of the Manasota Key Association, told commissioners that disseminating information to property owners had been a challenge, particularly when they were concerned about the cost.
“That’s a sticking point for many homeowners,” Ruthman said.
Charlotte County opened bids earlier this month, with the lowest bid coming in at $30.5 million.
Sarasota County’s portion of that cost will be $8.8 million, according to Rachel Herman, a manager with the county’s Environmental Services Department.
But eliminating the middle portion of the planned project means the southernmost property owners will bear a greater share of the project cost as that portion of the nourishment project will not be eligible for tourist tax dollars as will the northern portion since it’s near the park.
Herman said the cost for the south end of the project will be $3.5 million.
Commissioner Charles Hines turned to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and taxed him with finding some financial assistance for these 24 property owners who support the project.
“We’re in a unique situation,” Hines said. “The reality is this is a temporary situation. I’m not ready to watch houses fall into the ocean. But this gives us time to think about next steps.”
On Nov. 26, the Charlotte County commissioners are scheduled to award the bid for the project, followed by the notice to proceed on Dec. 16. Herman said that barring any delays, the project is scheduled for completion by May 1, 2020, which is the start of turtle nesting season.
