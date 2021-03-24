SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman both have their eyes on a vacant portion of a county-owned property on Cattlemen Road.
In separate presentations Wednesday during their first budget workshop of 2021, commissioners first discussed the idea of moving the county administration center, followed by the sheriff at the beginning of the afternoon session.
Hoffman was on the agenda to make a pitch to add a public safety complex to the county’s capital improvement program to fulfill his current and future space needs.
But commissioners were first out the gate Wednesday with their discussion.
Consultants hired by the county last year to analyze both current and future space needs, presented three scenarios for commissioners to consider and provide input about.
Those scenarios included an all-in everything at once; a phased-in approach; and a modest fast-track, go-now approach. All three scenarios included the sale of the current administration center at 1660 Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota.
With the cost of the first two scenarios exceeding $80 million, well above the limit in the county charter that prevents the county from spending over $24.5 million on a project without voter approval.
With a projected cost of $47-$50 million, the third scenario appealed to commissioners, who gravitated to the 1301 Cattlemen Road site as that would avoid the county needing to purchase land for the new building.
“If I were king, I’d sell this building tomorrow, put the money in a lock box, and lease it back to do this all under the cap (the charter limitation),” Commissioner Alan Maio said at one point.
Maio pointedly said in 2019, “Get us out of this building now.”
Driving the commissioners’ desire to vacate the premises downtown is the anticipated future expenses of maintaining their current headquarters.
County staff has anticipated that the 10-year maintenance and renovation costs will be $32.5 million, while the valuable piece of property might be put to better uses.
Meanwhile, Hoffman, who has approximately 20 administrative-type functions spread throughout the county, would like to see these all located in one site.
His current headquarters on Cattleridge Road, opened in 2017, is inadequate to house them all with only 71,000 square feet of space available. Only one office space remains open at the site, Hoffman said.
Almost like he was moving puzzle pieces, Maio seized upon that site, suggesting the county could move the administration center there and let Hoffman have the Cattlemen Road site, asking that the consultants explore that idea.
Later, Commissioner Nancy Detert suggested Hoffman might want to look at moving his operations into 1660 Ringling, which would put him close to both the jail and the court system.
Hoffman said he would look into that.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners directed County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and budget staff to include a one-tenth of a mill in their planning for the fiscal year 2022 budget to provide a dedicated funding source for a mental health district in the county.
A final decision on that proposed millage increase will come on July 14.
