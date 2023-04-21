SARASOTA — Twice before, Sarasota County commissioners have attempted to discuss a ban on smoking in county parks and beaches.
Maybe a third time on Tuesday will be a charm.
SARASOTA — Twice before, Sarasota County commissioners have attempted to discuss a ban on smoking in county parks and beaches.
Maybe a third time on Tuesday will be a charm.
The staff proposal coming before commissioners is a recommendation to ban smoking, except for cigars, on all beaches and in all parks owned by the county.
When commissioners first tried to discuss the topic last October, and again in February, Commissioner Nancy Detert objected both times. Her reasoning became clear in February when she explained the change in state law permitting counties to enact bans didn’t include cigars.
“It’s a stupid policy that we would have to explain to the public,” Detert said at the time. “I don’t know how we would do that.”
Detert died earlier in April.
If commissioners give the go-ahead Tuesday, staff will prepare the appropriate ordinance which will include a later effective date not yet identified.
The delay in timing will give staff time to prepare a “public education and an implementation plan, including applicable signage,” according to a PowerPoint presentation Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler will show commissioners.
In 2007, commissioners enacted a ban on smoking within public beaches and recreational areas where youth athletic activities took place except in designated areas.
That ordinance was invalidated in 2012 when a circuit court ruled the Clean Indoor Air Act pre-empted such action by local governments leaving it to the state instead.
During the 2022 legislative session, the legislature enacted a new law giving local governments the power to “restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own.”
That legislation led county staff to review the situation and recommend that commissioners authorize the drafting of an ordinance.
The ban being proposed this time varies slightly from the 2007 ordinance in that it will prohibit smoking on all beaches and in all parks similar to the ordinance enacted by Charlotte County commissioners last October.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.