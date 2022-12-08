SARASOTA — A controversial apartment complex on Artists Avenue, along with a contested cluster development on Pine Street in Englewood, will be the subject of two public hearings before Sarasota County commissioners Tuesday and Wednesday.
A third popular proposal to develop a miniature golf course on Dearborn Street will also be considered on Tuesday.
Listed as a public hearing in the presentations upon request, commissioners are likely to consider the petition for a special exception to allow entertainment with the zoning district for the street without discussion.
If commissioners follow past procedures, they will take testimony from residents who wish to speak.
ARTISTS AVENUE APARTMENTS
For the proposed 404-unit apartment complex on Artists Avenue, the county’s planning department has already received 120 letters or emails in opposition to the development.
Residents have cited concerns regarding the compatibility of a multifamily development with the existing single-family neighborhoods, increased traffic on the narrow Artists Avenue and McCall Road, stormwater runoff, and the visibility of the units.
But during the public hearing before the planning commission in early November, the development team argued that the proposal was actually downsizing, speaking to how their plan for the property at 200 Artists Avenue substantially decreased what the current zoning for the property allowed.
A 2008 proposal called Northern Anchor for the property changed the zoning to planned economic development and office, professional, institutional allowing for 223,590 square feet of commercial, 36,300 square feet of office and 306 residential units.
Despite the outpouring of opposition, the planning commission gave the proposal a recommendation of approval for county commissioners.
PINE STREET PLAN
Likewise, the planning commissioners also granted an approval recommendation for a 79-lot cluster subdivision on Pine Street despite pleas from residents for a postponement due to residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
The property in question is bounded on the north by Morningside Drive and the south by Poinciana Avenue. The applicant wants to rezone it from a residential estates zone allowing 1 unit per acre to a residential single-family zone allowing for 2.5 units per acre.
The residents who did testify at the Oct. 20 public hearing conducted by the planning commission were concerned with stormwater runoff from the property along with access from Pine Street and increased traffic.
“Drainage there is not good to begin with,” David Spencer told the planning commissioners. “Water will still get into Gottfried Creek.”
The meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 9 a.m. and be conducted at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. The meetings are also televised on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqHDwKPPOhzLmtb4TvwIZZQ.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.