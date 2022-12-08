SARASOTA — A controversial apartment complex on Artists Avenue, along with a contested cluster development on Pine Street in Englewood, will be the subject of two public hearings before Sarasota County commissioners Tuesday and Wednesday.

A third popular proposal to develop a miniature golf course on Dearborn Street will also be considered on Tuesday.


200 Artists Ave artists rendering

An artist’s rendering of 200 Artists Avenue shows one of the planned four-story buildings in the complex.

Email: barbrichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments