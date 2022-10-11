Sarasota County Administration Center

 photo provided

SARASOTA — The employees of Sarasota County, according to the latest citizens’ opinion survey, have set themselves a high standard to meet in the coming years.

All 1,250 respondents in the latest survey, or 100%, reported that they were treated with respect by county employees when seeking assistance from the county.


Ron Cutsinger

