SARASOTA — The employees of Sarasota County, according to the latest citizens’ opinion survey, have set themselves a high standard to meet in the coming years.
All 1,250 respondents in the latest survey, or 100%, reported that they were treated with respect by county employees when seeking assistance from the county.
“That is fantastic customer service,” Robert Allen of HPC & Associates told county commissioners Tuesday during the presentation of the survey.
HPC conducted the survey from July 20 to Aug. 28 on behalf of the county and the University of South Florida, the county’s contractor for the survey.
The 2022 survey marked the 30th year the county has performed the survey to learn what residents think.
As has been the trend over the past few years, residents indicated the quality of life was good or excellent, according to 95% of the respondents. Equally high at 97% was satisfaction with the services provided by county.
While commissioners applauded the high marks, of equal concern to them are perceptions of problem areas as reported by respondents.
For the first time ever, Allen said, population growth and new development was the top concern listed by 31% of the respondents, an increase from 23% in 2021.
Growth concerns was followed by 13% saying there were no serious issues with the lack of affordable housing and crime rounding out the top four problem areas.
Allen noted that the latter two items was the first time respondents had ever listed them among the top five concerns.
While only 23% of the respondents reported feeling no stress on their household finances, that number did decrease from the 43% who reported no stresses in 2020. Gasoline prices, taxes and personal debt were the areas mentioned by those who indicated feeling stress about their household finances.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Ronald Cutsinger said that when he saw the item on Tuesday’s agenda, he questioned if it should be postponed given that the county was still responding to Hurricane Ian.
But seeing the results, he was glad the presentation did occur.
“I’ve never seen the amount of service and dedication then in the past couple of weeks,” Cutsinger said. “The people who’ve served … have done an exceptional job.”
Commissioner Christian Ziegler followed that up by calling the survey “a report card on our staff.”
“All the credit goes to our employees,” Commissioner Alan Maio added.
The survey was originally scheduled for presentation on Sept. 27, but that meeting was cancelled due to the emergency posed by Hurricane Ian. Results of the full survey will be available on the county’s website www.scgov.net in a few days.
