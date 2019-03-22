Sarasota County arrested fewer people in 2018 than in 2017, according to a report issued by County Sheriff Tom Knight on Thursday.
Last year, the county arrested 11,450 people, compared to 11,844 the year before.
By comparison, Charlotte County reported 8,261 arrests in 2017, the last year that data is available for that county.
Sarasota County reported 8,940 drug-related items destroyed in 2018, along with a total of 475 DUI arrests. At the end of 2018, Sarasota County had 440 law enforcement deputies, along with 353 civilian members and 202 corrections officers. The gender breakdown is 621 men and 347 women.
In a long-range comparison, the county reported the serious crime rate has dropped by 51.61 percent since 2009.
Last year, the county handled 633,685 calls to 911.
"Our philosophy is grounded in the belief that we are never able to 'arrest our way out of a problem' Knight said in a statement. "Our agency is comprised of men and women committed to thinking outside the box to finding solutions to growing societal issues, such as homelessness, addiction, mental illness and the like."
He also cited advances in technology, such as advanced DNA analysis, that enabled detective to make an arrest in a 19-year-old Sarasota homicide case. Through new technology, the department recently arrested a suspect in a murder that took place in March, 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.