SARASOTA — Months after their counterparts in Charlotte County and three area cities enacted smoking bans on public beaches, Sarasota County commissioners are ready to follow suit.
But a ban on smoking in Sarasota County beaches and parks won’t be happening soon.
On Tuesday, on a 3-1 vote, commissioners gave county staff in the parks and natural resources department the go-ahead to draft an ordinance that would ban smoking, except for cigars, on all beaches and in all parks owned by the county.
That ordinance will come back to commissioners at a later date for consideration during a public hearing, but the effective date will be well down the road.
Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler explained that staff wanted time to educate the public about the change in policy besides preparing the appropriate signage.
Commissioner Mike Moran was the only dissenting vote as he attempted to gain the support of his colleagues to delay moving forward.
Twice before, Commissioner Nancy Detert, who unexpectedly passed away last month, had delayed consideration of a ban, finally saying in February that a state exemption to smoke cigars would prove troublesome.
At first, Moran mentioned his personal aversion to government control of people’s behavior in his push for a delay.
“I feel it’s a real slippery slope of government intrusion in peoples’ lives,” Moran said.
When that thought failed to gain sufficient traction, Moran raised concerns about enforcement, suggesting maybe staff could be deputized to issue citations.
“Are we just putting words on paper and not enforcing it?” Moran asked. “I’m not speaking for the sheriff, but I’m sure he’s going to say, ‘I’ve got better things to do.’”
As Moran continued with Rissler saying his suggestion needed further research, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger interjected with an observation about human nature.
“A lot of enforcement will come as people become more aware anyway,” Cutsinger said.
Commissioner Joe Neunder said someone smoking in a recreation area for children didn’t want to get on the bad side of soccer moms and dads concerned about the health of their children.
“They’re about as subtle as a brick to the face,” he said.
Even though Moran continued to seek a delay, the other three commissioners indicated their desire to act.
“Move it forward and we can always fine tune it later,” Commissioner Mark Smith said. “It’s important that we get this out there and ban smoking.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.