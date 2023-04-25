Butt left behind

Volunteers cleaned up trash — including hundreds of cigarette butts — at Stump Pass Beach State Park and Englewood Beach in Charlotte County after July 4, 2021.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Months after their counterparts in Charlotte County and three area cities enacted smoking bans on public beaches, Sarasota County commissioners are ready to follow suit.

But a ban on smoking in Sarasota County beaches and parks won’t be happening soon.


   

Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments