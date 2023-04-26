VENICE — As of May 1, Sarasota County will join the cities of Venice and North Port and Charlotte County in banning the use of plastic bags to put yard waste out for collection.
The reason is money, but somewhat indirectly.
Yard waste has to be removed from plastic bags at the Central County Landfill before it can be processed into mulch, Solid Waste Department Director Brian Usher told the County Commission last July.
It's a labor-intensive process, said Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who pushed for the change.
"It's very difficult to find the workers to be out there all day taking this stuff, mostly manually, out of plastic bags," he told his colleagues.
And there's a lot of it, Usher said. In Fiscal Year 2021, he said, the equivalent of more than 6.4 million 39 gallon heavy-duty plastic garbage bags had to be opened.
The estimated cost for FY2022 was more than $300,000, he said, and the county's contractor was proposing an $8-per-ton increase in the cost of processing yard waste in plastic bags.
The obvious question, he told the commissioners, was what the impact of a ban on plastic bags would be.
Not much, according to an online survey, Usher said.
It showed that 88% of the county's single-family customers don't use plastic bags for yard waste now and 90% supported a ban on them.
Only 8% of customers in multi-family communities use plastic bags, he said.
Given the option of paying extra to continue using plastic bags, only 13% said they'd be willing, he said.
But one of them, then-Commission Chair Al Maio said, was his wife, Nancy.
"I'm going to vote for this, but I want you to know in that … 13%, my wife is in there, and she has Commissioner Cutsinger's email address, and he may hear from her," he said.
No vote was taken that day because Usher's presentation was part of a package on amending the county's waste-collection ordinance that included a switch to the automated collection of solid waste.
The amendment was adopted in November shortly before Maio left office.
The county is spreading the word about the change through an informational campaign called "Leaf It Out."
The time through April 28 is considered a transition period, said Wendi Crisp, with Sarasota County Solid Waste, in a video promoting the change.
Customers are being asked to make the switch from plastic bags now, with those still using them getting a door hanger reminding them of the May 1 cutoff, she said. On May 1 and afterward, plastic bags will be tagged with a reminder but won't be collected, she said.
Otherwise, the standards for collection are the same: Materials should be less than 4 feet long and less than 16 inches in diameter, in packages weighing no more than 40 pounds.
The Leaf It Out page on the county website has more information and a list of frequently asked questions. Visit: bit.ly/3MO6IrQ.
