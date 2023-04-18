SARASOTA — Just past two years from its inception, Sarasota County closed out the emergency rental assistance program after disbursing more than $20 million in rent and utility assistance to residents in need.

Those federal funds helped 1,151 households pay over 13,800 months of rent, and 5,640 months of utilities according to county officials.


   

