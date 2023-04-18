SARASOTA — Just past two years from its inception, Sarasota County closed out the emergency rental assistance program after disbursing more than $20 million in rent and utility assistance to residents in need.
Those federal funds helped 1,151 households pay over 13,800 months of rent, and 5,640 months of utilities according to county officials.
Additionally, the funding allowed the county to help 65 residential households move into new rental locations when faced with eviction.
Several of these applicants were homeless prior to receiving assistance county officials said.
“The emergency rental assistance program has undeniably made a difference in the lives of Sarasota County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said through a press release.
“Our county commissioners set clear expectations at the beginning of the process and staff delivered on those expectations,” Lewis added.
Commissioners honored county staff and others who assisted in making the program a success through a recognition at the start of the April 11 commission meeting.
Funding for the program came from the U.S. Treasury department through two federal appropriations.
The first round of funding was for $13.1 million, and the county disbursed all that available funding in September 2022, several weeks before the spending deadline.
The county received an additional $9.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 202. This funding was provided in three payments to the county with expanded eligibility criteria and an increase in the total months of assistance available to eligible applicants.
County Clerk and Comptroller Karen Rushing’s office was a crucial partner, helping to prevent fraud before disbursements were made.
To help applicants navigate the complex application process, program ambassador offices opened at six locations across the county. These ambassadors served as an in-person support and application location and were valuable resources as they answered questions about the program and the process.
“We were honored to help our neighbors right here in our backyard,” former commissioner and ambassador supervisor Carolyn Mason said during a video presentation shown to commissioners.
With disbursements complete, county staff is finalizing its close out including a review of all payments made, record retention, and a final report to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
