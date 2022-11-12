SARASOTA — It’s a question Sarasota County Democratic party leaders will likely ponder for the months, if not years, ahead.
How do you compete for a seat on the county commission in a district that’s predominantly Democratic — with a respected former mayor of Sarasota — and still lose?
Maybe it was the GOP red wave evident in Florida this year.
With all votes from Tuesday’s general election counted, Republican Mark Smith edged Democrat Fredd Atkins for the open District 2 seat on the county commission, garnering 19,125 votes to Atkins’ 18,724 votes, a 401-vote margin of victory.
Most of Atkins votes came via vote-by-mail. He dominated those results by a margin of 4,999 votes, collecting 11,415 votes to 6,416 votes.
But Atkins trailed Smith in both early voting and same-day voting, getting 3,137 votes to Smith’s 4,435 during the early voting period, and 4,172 votes to Smith’s 8,274 votes cast on Election Day.
Smith also held a financial advantage over Atkins, raising $207,575 to Atkins’ $106,376 as of Nov. 3.
The two men were competing in the race to succeed Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who chose to forgo another term in office. Ziegler, a prominent Republican Party leader in Florida, never offered a reason for his decision.
According to the data maintained by Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in District 2, 25,029 to 23,637. There are also 15,992 independents in the district and 1,240 voters registered with another party affiliation.
District 2 includes Longboat Key, that portion of Siesta Key north of Stickney Point Road and the northwest portion of the city of Sarasota west of McIntosh Road and the Newtown area.
Meanwhile, in the District 4 race Republican Joe Neunder, a former Venice city councilman cruised to victory, crushing his Democratic opponent Daniel Kuether, a web designer, with 28,014 votes to 19,139 votes, an 8,875-vote advantage.
Like Atkins, Kuether prevailed in vote-by mail with 12,532 votes, but only 3,208 votes in early voting and 3,399 votes on Election Day.
Neunder, on the other hand, only received 8,736 votes through the vote-by-mail method, but 7,791 votes cast in early voting and 11,487 in-person votes Tuesday.
Republicans hold an advantage of over 12,000 registered voters in the district with 32,981 to the Democrats’ 20,717 voters. Independents make up 18,291 voters and those with another party affiliation total 1,407.
Like District 2, Neunder had a well-financed campaign, raising $157,660 to Kuether’s $40,658.
The wide District 4 starts at Stickney Point Road and runs south along the coast to include Casey Key. It’s bounded on the north by a portion of Bee Ridge Road, Proctor Road, and State Road 72, and on the south by Laurel Road, Border Road, and Estates Drive with the eastern boundary being the county line.
Only residents living in Districts 2 and 4 voted in this year’s county commission elections since the county went to a single-member district system of electing commissioners in 2018.
Voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 will vote again on commission races in 2024.
