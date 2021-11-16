SARASOTA — With Sarasota County commissioners switching the start of a special meeting Monday on redistricting, they finally selected a map that met with the approval of residents in attendance for the meeting.
By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Christian Ziegler dissenting, commissioners selected a map labeled Spitzer Alternative 1-A, the map prepared by their consultant in the redistricting process, Kurt Spitzer.
“This (map) tweaks what we did in 2019. I think this is the map we should go with,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
She called Spitzer’s map compact, concise, and keeping communities of interest together.
What Detert didn’t mention was how Spitzer’s map in moving the district boundary lines affected the fewest number of people, 1,500 according to one estimate.
The other two maps under consideration by commissioners moved or disenfranchised significantly more people according to analysis by R.N. Collins, an economist with experience in demographics.
Submitted by Sarasota attorney Brian Goodrich, his two maps would have allegedly disenfranchised 20,000 people in one instance and 57,000 in the other according to Collins.
Critics claimed that both maps submitted by Goodrich were an attempt to protect the seat of Commissioner Christian Ziegler who is up for re-election in 2022, although he has not yet filed for re-election.
Before commissioners voted, 14 residents spoke during the public hearing, imploring commissioners to adopt the Spitzer map as the one that did the least harm.
