SARASOTA — For more than 20 years, various Sarasota County commissioners have happily bragged how they haven’t raised property tax rates, except for the few instances, such as the expansion of the Legacy Trail, that were approved by county voters.
Is 2021 the year that record will be broken?
With their approval a few weeks ago to formally create a mental health district in the unincorporated portion of the county, how the county will fund it now becomes the central question as commissioners and staff prepare the fiscal year 2022 budget.
And, as the county commenced its budget workshops Tuesday, differences among commissioners on that question quickly arose as the session began.
Commissioner Nancy Detert was willing to proceed with a millage increase of one-tenth of a mill that would raise $6.5 million to fund the new service, knowing that commissioners could later rescind the increase as late as August, or even during the public budget hearings in September.
“I’m willing to build it in now with the idea that we can lower it later,” Detert said.
At the other end of the spectrum was Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who campaigned in 2018 on a pledge of not raising taxes.
“For me, I just can’t raise taxes,” Ziegler said, adding later in the discussion, “I take my commitment, my promise to the voters seriously.”
Commissioner Mike Moran, without stating it explicitly, appeared to be in the same camp as Ziegler, while Commissioner Ron Cutsinger thought that the receipt of other funding, such as the $42.2 million in Recovery Act funding or unknown funds from the opioid settlement, might mean commissioners could delay a decision.
“We really don’t know what we’re going to need,” Cutsinger said, referring to a task force report due in January. “I prefer that we look at other sources before we decide to raise taxes.”
While County Administrator Jonathan Lewis wanted firm direction from commissioners on the millage increase, he said he would continue work on the budget with the assumption that a millage increase would be included.
However, commissioners will face a decision point on the question when they will be asked to approve the not-to-exceed millage rate in two weeks. That rate will form the basis for the truth in millage notice property owners will receive in late August.
One mill is $1 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property value. One mill on a home valued at $200,000 is $200. This does not include taxes from other authorities like the Sarasota County School District, and does not include discounts for homeowners’ exemptions.
With the approval of the not-to-exceed rate, commissioners cannot legally increase the millage rate, although they can opt to decrease it.
The budget workshop will continue and likely conclude on Wednesday with Sheriff Kurt Hoffman starting the day with his budget presentation, followed by county departments that did not present on Tuesday.
Commissioners will conclude the workshop with an update on the five-year capital improvement program.
