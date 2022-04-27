SARASOTA — On May 13, 2020, a work truck owned by Sarasota County and operated by a county employee drove off the road onto the sidewalk, striking Kristen Stewart, who was jogging, from behind and dragging her 60 feet.
Those allegations, if true, are the basis of a lawsuit filed against the county in December and scheduled for a civil jury trial May 9 before 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh.
That pending trial date had the Sarasota County commissioners meeting in an executive session with attorneys as the last item of business on the Tuesday agenda.
State law allows commissioners to hold meeting outside of public view to discuss matters such as settlement negotiations or legal strategy - so long as proper notice is given that the session will occur and an announcement is made in an open meeting that the session will begin and who will be attending.
A court reporter is also required to attend and make a transcript of the proceedings.
Tuesday’s executive session lasted approximately a half-hour, after which commissioners reconvened the public meeting and adjourned for the day without any announcement about what had occurred during the executive session.
The incident with Stewart occurred on Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota, a main artery connecting Cattlemen Road to the east with U.S. 41 to the west.
By failing to stop, the complaint alleges, Stewart suffered torn skin on her torso, hips and arms; a crushed pelvis; a lacerated liver causing injury to her kidneys, stomach and colon; and broken ribs and vertebrae, the suit states.
The complaint further alleges that Stewart “…did not lose consciousness, but remained awake and alert, conscious of the pain and injuries done to her.”
Stewart is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 from the county for the alleged negligence.
She is represented by James Gustafson of Tallahassee and David Sales of Sarasota.
Besides denying many of the allegations in the complaint, the county also raises several affirmative defenses including sovereign immunity, the principle originating from common law that the king cannot be sued unless permission is given.
The driver of the truck, Tsuguo Kanayama, 68, of Sarasota, was charged with careless driving by the Florida Highway Patrol and paid a fine of $406.50 plus court costs and a suspension of his license for three months, according to court records.
