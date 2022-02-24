SARASOTA — Like wrapping Christmas presents to go under the tree, Sarasota County commissioners finalized the grab bag full of projects to entice voters to support an extension of the penny sales tax later this year.
In a 31-minute session this week, commissioners finalized the proposed project list and the ballot language for an accompanying referendum to the actual surtax extension.
Both measures will appear on the November general election ballot.
In total, the commissioners have approved 118 projects for completion during the 15-year lifespan of the next extension that will begin in 2025 if voters approve. The current surtax program will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
The extension is projected to raise $908.2 million during its 15-year cycle. The tax is applied to the first $5,000 on the sale and purchase of a taxable item and is paid by both tourists and visitors as well as residents.
The list of goodies for South County includes $4 million for the replacement of Fire Station 23 in Englewood, $453,000 for upgrades to the North Port Library, and $250,000 for the Venice urban forest among the more visible projects.
Commissioners agreed in the end to keep $7.7 million in reserve for any unforeseen needs.
The second part of Wednesday’s discussion centered on the proposed ballot language that would seek voter approval to borrow funds above the limitation placed on commissioners by the county charter, pledging surtax revenues as collateral.
Commissioner Mike Moran during an earlier discussion on Feb. 11 had expressed dissatisfaction with the wording proposed by the county attorney’s office.
Instead, Moran wanted to make it clear to voters that the county wanted to move swiftly if favorable economic conditions were in existence.
“It’s important for the public to know that this is to reduce inflation risk and accelerate projects,” Moran said.
Moran’s fellow commissioners agreed and approved his proposed changes.
Both the extension of the surtax for another 15 years and borrowing authority above the cap will come back to commissioners on March 8 for commissioners to give staff the authorization to advertise a public hearing on March 29.
Only after commissioners approve both measures during that public hearing will they appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Sarasota County voters first approved the penny sales tax in November 1989 and continued the program in 1997 and 2007.
Last year, commissioners decided they wanted to pursue a continuation of the surtax this year so if it was rejected by voters, they could seek approval again in 2024 before its expiration.
