Workers prepare a parking lot in the area that was formerly a retention pond in front of the R.L. Anderson Building in South Venice in this 2020 file photo. The new court building was built on the previous parking lot site.
SARASOTA — For the past 2.5 years, on the second Tuesday of each month, commission chambers in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in South Venice remained dark.
Necessitated by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing construction of the adjacent new South County Courthouse, commissioners opted to conduct their meetings in their downtown Sarasota chambers.
Their last meeting in Venice was March 10, 2020, but that will change Tuesday, Sept. 12, as they resume holding meetings in South County.
With the meeting expected to last only through the morning, two items on the advertised agenda could dominate commissioners’ discussion.
The first item if Commissioner Mike Moran is in attendance — he was absent from the previous two meetings for undisclosed reasons — is consideration of a new funding formula for the annual budgetary allocations for the Sarasota County Contracted Human Services Program.
With the creation this past spring of the Mental Health Care District, Moran has taken great interest in the funding for the district and other contracted human services.
Tuesday’s discussion is a result of Moran’s request during budget workshops this past summer for a resolution allocating 0.10 mills or $7.5 million to the district and forcing the Core and Human Services Advisory Council Services to operate within their dedicated 0.0661 mills, which generates almost $5 million.
The other discussion will be an overview of the county’s transfer of development rights program, which commissioners indicated they wanted during their last set of meetings, although Commissioner Nancy Detert felt the discussion should wait until after the election of two new commissioners in November.
Established as part of the county’s 2050 plan in 2002, the program allows “development rights to be sent from one property to another to direct development away from rural and environmentally significant areas in order to preserve the rural character and landscape of Sarasota County, to preserve agriculture as a viable economic activity, and to create an integrated system of Open Space, parkland, greenways and trails throughout the County,” according to a county staff memo.
The county holds 938 development rights in its transfer of development rights bank, according to the last annual report dated Jan. 26, 2022.
In making the presentation, Planning and Development Services staff are looking for any directions commissioners want to make regarding the program.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commission Chambers at 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
