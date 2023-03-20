SARASOTA — Unlike the Sarasota County School Board, Sarasota County commissioners won’t be looking to an outside firm to provide candidates to succeed County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.
Instead, they’ll choose from within the talent pool in the county attorney’s office, just as they’ve done the preceding two times they had to name a replacement for their primary attorney.
Commissioners confirmed that desire at a recent meeting.
“I think it really goes smooth if you do promote from within,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “Because you do have somebody who already knows your community.”
Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger raised the succession topic during his report after Elbrecht announced his intention to retire last month.
Elbrecht’s last day with the county will be June 9.
“Obviously, time is short, and we need to move forward on this,” Cutsinger said.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis quickly followed that discussion with a memo to commissioners outlining the process he preferred to follow in guiding their selection of the next county attorney.
That process starts with interested applicants submitting a cover letter and resume by the close of business on March 21. Following that, Lewis will schedule individual, 30-minute interviews for each of the commissioners with the applicants.
Once the interviews are completed, Lewis wrote in the memo that he would schedule a discussion item, possibly on April 25, for them to make their selection.
Lewis provided a copy of the memo in the agenda packet for the March 21 commission meeting in case any commissioner wanted to suggest an alternative process or had any clarifications to make.
There has been no indication of which attorneys might be interested in applying for the position, but likely candidates could include Deputy County Attorney Karl Senkow, who has been with the county since 2007, or Assistant County Attorneys Aleksandr Boksner and Joshua Moye.
Before coming to Sarasota County, Boksner and Moye both worked for Charlotte County, Boksner as chief litigation attorney, and Moye as assistant county attorney.
