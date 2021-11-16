SARASOTA — A month ago, supporters of single-member districts to elect their Sarasota County commissioners cheered as the county’s Charter Review Board refused to consider putting a repeal measure on the ballot.
To quote ESPN College Gameday football analyst and former Indiana Coach Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend.”
On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously voted to authorize advertising of an ordinance to put a referendum on a March 8, 2022 special election ballot that would repeal Section 2.1 of the county charter for single-member districts.
Commissioners will take formal action on the issue during a public hearing at their next meeting on Dec. 7.
Ever since the new method of electing commissioners was overwhelmingly approved by county voters in 2018, commissioners have made no secret about their distaste for the system.
Tuesday’s action was set up during their regular meeting Monday when Commissioner Alan Maio asked for a discussion of the issue during his board report after receiving a letter from Charter Review Chairman Joe Justice informing commissioners of that board’s action.
During that discussion, commissioners made clear their determination to try and undo the will of the voters who approved the measure in 2018, although Commissioner Nancy Detert, who joined her colleagues in Tuesday’s vote to advertise, expressed reluctance to revisit the issue.
“I’m done. I don’t want to take any more slings and arrows for a majority of a minority,” Detert said Monday before apparently having second thoughts Tuesday.
Blaming single-member districts on a “small group of sly Democrats,” Commissioner Mike Moran asked during Monday’s discussion, “What were they trying to fix?”
Moran then answered his own question.
“They’re trying to manipulate a Democratic seat on this board,” he said.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler echoed the same theme, tying it to public pressure to adopt a particular map, the one adopted by commissioners late Monday, that changed the boundaries of their commission districts for 2022.
“It’s all part of a pattern,” Ziegler said. “It ties to redistricting because Democrats can’t win countywide…. It’s very, very clear that there is a coordinated effort by leftist activists to take control.”
Ziegler, who will be up for re-election in 2022 if he decides to run again, is also the vice chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
On Tuesday, Ziegler, Moran and Detert all suggested alternative, simpler language to County Attorney Rick Elbrecht’s suggested draft for advertising before Maio suggested a six-word message: “Take back your lost four votes.”
But a post from Tom Matrullo on the Citizens for District Power social media page early Tuesday suggested the slugfest over the repeal of single-member districts could get ugly.
“Mike Moran and Christian Ziegler operatically portray the citizen choice of Single Member Districts as a net loss for voters, and see it as the result of 'sly Democrats.' It’s actually the result of decades of Board actions with zero accountability to anyone except the moneybags that put them in office.”
