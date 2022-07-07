SARASOTA — As Sarasota County commissioners prepare to go on their annual summer after next week’s set of meetings, they’ll do so leaving a bit of controversy in their wake.
Tuesday afternoon, commissioners will conduct a public hearing on a request from the Charter Review Board to place on the November general election ballot two amendments to the county charter.
Those amendments, which were considered and adopted by the Charter Review Board in October 2020, would change the way petitions proposing changes to the charter are handled making it more difficult for citizen-initiated petitions to get a hearing.
That was the charge leveled at commissioners by six people during the open-to-the-public portion of the June 7 meeting when the item first appeared on the commissioners’ agenda.
“The people of Sarasota County elected me to increase their access to government,” Alexandra Coe, a member of the Charter Review Board, said. “These amendments do exactly the opposite.”
Currently, citizens can propose amendments to the charter by a petition, signed by at least 10% of the number of registered voters in Sarasota County.
The change proposed by the CRB requires that the petition be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district, rather than 10% of the registered voters countywide.
The proposed amendment also adds requirements regarding the form of the petition, a legal sufficiency review, a fiscal impact statement, and a personal appearance before the Charter Review Board to present the petition.
The second amendment would provide that any proposed charter amendments not be in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter.
County staff conducted an ordinance impact study on the proposed changes and noted that if voters approved the measures, county staff time or that of a consultant would be required to complete the legal sufficiency review and the fiscal impact.
The public hearing is set to take place in the afternoon of next Tuesday’s meeting, July 12, but a recent change to their rules of procedure allow commissioners to arbitrarily move items from the afternoon to the morning if they complete that portion of the meeting early.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.