Last October, commissioners approved an $825,000 incentive grant for the Canadian-based company to establish its U.S. headquarters on Longboat Key.
Now with Russia waging war in Ukraine and Rumble broadcasting Russian propaganda on its platform, Commissioner Nancy Detert told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune she plans to ask if commissioners need to have a discussion about the company.
If that occurs, it would take place during the commission reports portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
MORE ON THE AGENDA
But before they get there, commissioners will honor a well-known face to patrons of Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library — children’s librarian Cristina Walton, who is retiring after 44 years of service with the county.
As presentations upon request, commissioners will conduct two public hearings, one approving a referendum for the extension of the county’s penny infrastructure surtax, and the other to appropriate and set aside in reserves $45 million in funding for the new county administration center.
Tuesday afternoon, commissioners will consider an ordinance to establish a Behavioral Health Advisory Council and also approval of the initial funding plan for the county’s mental health care district.
Also on that afternoon’s agenda is consideration of several appropriation resolutions for the funding the county has and will receive in a total amount of $84.2 million under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress.
Wednesday’s session, limited only to the morning, has commissioners engaged in their first budget workshop of 2022 as county staff seeks direction from the elected officials on development of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Commissioners will then close out the day’s meeting by considering holding a public hearing to increase the tourist development tax from 5 cents to 6 cents, updates on Sarasota County Area Transit and the Stormwater Environmental Utility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.