Sarasota Co Administration Building

Benderson Development Corp. has agreed to purchase Sarasota County’s Administration Building in downtown Sarasota for $25 million.

 SARASOTA COUNTY PHOTO

SARASOTA — For the first time this year, Sarasota County commissioners will meet twice in one week.

And over the span of Tuesday and Wednesday, they face a variety of issues awaiting their decisions or directions.

But perhaps the most fraught issue is one not on the agenda — the conservative website Rumble.

Last October, commissioners approved an $825,000 incentive grant for the Canadian-based company to establish its U.S. headquarters on Longboat Key.

Now with Russia waging war in Ukraine and Rumble broadcasting Russian propaganda on its platform, Commissioner Nancy Detert told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune she plans to ask if commissioners need to have a discussion about the company.

If that occurs, it would take place during the commission reports portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

MORE ON THE AGENDA


But before they get there, commissioners will honor a well-known face to patrons of Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library — children’s librarian Cristina Walton, who is retiring after 44 years of service with the county.

As presentations upon request, commissioners will conduct two public hearings, one approving a referendum for the extension of the county’s penny infrastructure surtax, and the other to appropriate and set aside in reserves $45 million in funding for the new county administration center.

Tuesday afternoon, commissioners will consider an ordinance to establish a Behavioral Health Advisory Council and also approval of the initial funding plan for the county’s mental health care district.

Also on that afternoon’s agenda is consideration of several appropriation resolutions for the funding the county has and will receive in a total amount of $84.2 million under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress.

Wednesday’s session, limited only to the morning, has commissioners engaged in their first budget workshop of 2022 as county staff seeks direction from the elected officials on development of the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Commissioners will then close out the day’s meeting by considering holding a public hearing to increase the tourist development tax from 5 cents to 6 cents, updates on Sarasota County Area Transit and the Stormwater Environmental Utility.

Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments