SARASOTA — Flush with federal pandemic relief cash, Sarasota County commissioners are committing a healthy portion of those funds — $25 million — to provide almost 700 affordable housing units throughout the county.
Three of those projects are located in South County.
On Tuesday afternoon, commissioners pored over a list of nine projects totaling $37 million recommended by a group of stakeholders and providers headed by former Commissioner Jon Thaxton, now a senior vice president of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
With commissioners having previously committed $5 million to Loveland Center in Venice, that left the board with only $20 million to allocate among the projects.
“This is painful. It would be great to have the money to do it all,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger lamented, echoing the thoughts of other commissioners as they engaged in making the selections.
Besides Loveland, the Atlantic Housing Foundation will receive $1.5 million for a 288-unit project called The Waters at North Port on Pan American Boulevard. That project has a total projected cost of $40 million.
Family Promise of South Sarasota County will receive $500,000 to purchase a home on Substation Road in Venice for a project called Parkside Cottages Expansion.
Loveland plans to use its $5 million toward the development of 50-80 residential units called The Villas at Loveland Village on 7.5 acres adjacent to the Loveland Center on Venice Avenue. Aimed at intellectual and developmental and disabled people and senior citizens, the estimated cost of the project is $16 million.
Also on the receiving list were three projects for the Sarasota Housing Authority, one project proposed by Harvest House, and a project from Community Assisted Supportive Living, all in North County.
Commissioners trimmed CASL’s total request of $7.5 million by $3.3 million as the board felt the agency could take advantage of tax credits as part of its project funding.
Commissioners also cut another $1.7 million proposal from Family Promise and a $7.6 million proposal from Habitat for Humanity to reach the $25 million goal.
“This is a great day for affordable housing,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said at the end of the discussion. “This provides more affordable housing than ever for the county.”
Commission Chairman Alan Maio had one word of caution for the winning recipients.
“Don’t take a penny of this money if you can’t deliver in the time limits,” he warned.
Federal guidelines provide that the funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The county, however, has shortened those deadlines to Dec. 31, 2023 for obligation and Dec. 31, 2025 for expenditure.
The reasoning behind the shortened deadlines as commissioners explained during a previous meeting was to leave the county with a window of opportunity if a particular project failed allowing commissioners to regroup.
The $25 million in funding the commissioners have dedicated to affordable housing will come from the $84.2 million the county is receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act passed last year by the U.S. Congress.
