SARASOTA — Following more discussion of availability of jobs and inability to fill them due to housing costs, Sarasota County commissioners committed $25 million toward affordable housing efforts.
The County Commission followed recommendation from county staff in the vote on Tuesday.
While the need is acute, the solution to the problem remains elusive despite the local infusion of the federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act passed last year that the county has pledged in assistance.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who mentioned his ideological opposition to the federal spending, succinctly posed the dilemma facing commissioners and county staff.
“Yes, people are struggling — but Sarasota County is in demand,” he said. “That’s really the issue, and I’m not exactly sure how we address the issue. I’m not really sure what $25 million is going to do besides checking a box.”
Calling it an “overly zealous deadline,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis hopes to have a list of specific projects ready for commissioners to consider by the end of March.
But rather than doling the money out to specific projects, several commissioners mentioned using the federal largesse as leverage against private dollars invested in affordable housing projects.
Lewis added he wanted to move quickly because of federal deadlines in case a project fell apart so commissioners could have time to pivot and not have to return the federal funds.
According to U.S. Treasury guidelines, the funds must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Commissioner Alan Maio touted the potential benefits of a change to the zoning rules a couple of years ago allowing developers to build half dwelling units, essentially 750-square-foot apartments, that he predicted could be in high demand.
Yet, only one such project is under construction currently, he said.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, had a pointed reminder to his fellow commissioners.
“This is a community thing and we may get some push back from some of the communities,” he said.
Commissioner Nancy Detert caused a bit of a stir during Tuesday’s discussion when she appeared to suggest rent controls as a way to solve the problem of landlords suddenly increasing the amount of rent paid by tenants.
“I never said I propose rent control,” Detert said later in the discussion. “What I’m saying is something similar to adjustable rate mortgages that has caps. (Rent control) that is not even a discussion here."
With Tuesday’s approval for the planned uses of the federal dollars, Lewis committed to returning to the commissioners with specific examples “with all due haste.”
