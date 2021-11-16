SARASOTA — Former Sarasota County Commissioner Bob Anderson said years ago when parking became a problem on West Dearborn Street, he'd know the Englewood revitalization was a success.
That day has come.
Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to start negotiations with the Crosspoint Englewood Church of the Nazarene for its acre of property at the southeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and West Green Street.
With the recommendation of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, the property would add parking spaces to the county's existing Green Street parking, one block east at Green and Mango streets.
The county's public parking lot allows quick access to the 300 block of West Dearborn, where a public plaza and farmers markets hold sway on Thursday mornings, and numerous festivals draw crowds to Englewood during the season. The additional property could add dozens of spaces.
"The major issue is parking," said Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who is a longtime Englewood resident and whose district includes Englewood and North Port.
Like Anderson, Cutsinger suggested the need for additional parking points to the growing success of the redevelopment effort. The county is investing millions of dollars in the area to spruce up the street, create new sidewalks and parking, and to add a stage and sidewalks to the public plaza.
In the future, Englewood CRA manager Debbie Marks could envision a one-story deck above the surface parking along Green Street. County staff estimates the cost of construction between $2 million and $4 million. Annual maintenance costs could be $22,500, Marks suggested.
What's not identified is the funding source.
A staff report suggested the county will have to determine funding for the project and could face reducing or cutting funding to other projects. Based upon current revenues, the county could incur a debt of $600,000 or more to see the project to completion.
As the Englewood redevelopment continues and takes root, Chairman Alan Maio suggested impact fees, property and other tax revenue streams would reimburse the county for its investment.
As far as the property itself, which is at 51 Magnolia Ave., neither county officials nor the Nazarene Pastor Michael Lindsey said they knew what its value was.
"We can work together and make downtown a much more pleasant area for people to see," Lindsey said.
The property is zoned for residential development. Several years ago, Lindsey said, a local real estate agent suggested the church could develop five residential properties and garner $50,000 for each developed lot.
For the 2021 tax rolls, the Sarasota County Property Appraiser, valued the undeveloped property, now used for church parking, at $111,800.
Marks expects negotiations might take six months and as much as another six months for the rezoning of the property to government use.
