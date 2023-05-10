VENICE — With a contract in hand, Josh Moye is set to begin as the next Sarasota County Attorney on June 12.
Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously approved a contract negotiated with Moye by Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger.
Commissioners selected Moye, currently a deputy county attorney, two weeks ago to succeed current County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.
Moye came to the county attorney’s office in January 2018 as a deputy county attorney after six years as an assistant county attorney in Charlotte County.
There were two other applicants for the job.
In late February, Elbrecht announced to commissioners his intention to retire this coming June. His last day with Sarasota County will be June 9.
As a deputy county attorney, Moye currently receives a salary of $180,024. Under his new contract, he will be paid a base annual salary of $238,500 per year, plus deferred compensation, health insurance, and disability insurance.
Typical with most contracts of this nature, commissioners can terminate the contract for cause defined as gross negligence, willfully disregarding policies set by commissioners, or conduct unbecoming a county employee, among other items.
Commissioners can also terminate the contract without cause if four members agree, or if three members agree in two official meetings three weeks apart.
“It’s a fair and equitable agreement,” Commissioner Joe Neunder said during the brief discussion of the contract.
“I hope this leads of a long and fruitful relationship,” he added.
Moye along with County Administrator Jonathan Lewis are the only two employees of the commissioners, and in one other piece of business, at the request of Commissioner Mike Moran, they agreed to renegotiate a portion of Lewis’ contract regarding one clause.
That clause, dealing with severance, provides that Lewis would not receive severance pay “… in connection with a termination for any reason other than cause …” that occurs more than 10 years from the beginning of his employment as county administrator.
Noting that the clause was not in Moye’s contract, Moran said, “I think it’s fair to make this applicable to the county administrator’s contract and should be removed.”
Cutsinger readily agreed.
“It’s not a reasonable clause and could be harmful,” he said.
