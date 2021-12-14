ENGLEWOOD — More than 50% of those who answered a Facebook post say “Pioneer Park” is the best name for the open space under construction on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
John Munn, who was on the marking committee for the Englewood Community Redevlopment Agency, told the board Monday many people in Englewood want the informal name permanently at the park where concerts, the farmers market and other events are held on West Dearborn.
Munn said more than 300 responded to his post — some with names he couldn’t repeat in a public meeting and others like Caulsa that dates back to the Native Americans who settled in Southwest Florida.
CRA member Toy Coxey said her daughter doesn’t go on Facebook, but uses Snapchat and Twitter. She suggested something with the words “Lemon Bay,” because the younger generation recognizes more than Dearborn that’s named after a city in Michigan.
“It would be neat to incorporate some input from the next generation,” Coxey said.
Members said the taxpayers who live in the community should have a say in the name.
“There are roughly 30,000 people in Englewood,” Munn said. “That’s 30,000 opinions.”
While Sarasota County Commissioners have the final say, they are open to input. However, some are concerned that the county policy allows families, businesses to pay for a park in their name or business. For example, CoolToday Park in North Port.
“If that’s the case, I would ask that it’s on a five-year rotation,” said CRA Advisory Board Vice Chair Keith Rowley. “What family name is more worthy as another family name? I still have a problem. Who knows if someone throws enough money in front of a county commissioner what they will pick.
“No one person, one organization should be dividing the community,” he said. “We have to come together to do the right thing for this community. We have people who are old school and don’t like change. I’m OK with calling it Pioneer Park.”
Members agreed the venue for events in the heart of Old Englewood Village is a “big deal” in the revitalized district.
Debbie Marks, CRA manager, said county commissioners want a report about naming the space by Jan. 4. Marks said she would include names and suggestions offered by the community. She said the space is owned by the county and used for “redevelopment purposes,” and therefore isn’t necessarily deemed a park.
The county follows a process for naming parks and other facilities.
“We asked for their (county commissioner’s) direction and it’s up to them what happens,” Marks told the board and the 20 residents in the crowd. “At that point, they will tell us what they want from us.”
Residents were encouraged to email or call county commissioners with the naming suggestions. County commissioners will discuss the name at an upcoming public meeting where residents can also have a say.
It will likely be done before construction is complete on the new stage and bandshell are completed at the parcel. The new performance stage will be named before April.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Resident Anne Daniel told the advisory board the areas around the new Dearborn Street construction “looks like a slum” with tall weeds, trash, broken fences and lingering drainage maintenance issues.
“Nothings being done,” she said. “I have a list. I need help from others who want something done. We must call the county’s code enforcement (941-861-5000) to report these issues. I’m hoping to find a solution so maybe we can get it cleaned up.”
ROTARY BEER FEST
The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is sponsoring Beer Fest, set for Jan. 29 between Mango to Elm streets Rowley said he’s a member of the club’s board. He said it’s “not a keg party.”
“If you like to consume beer, you would be interested in this festival,” he said. “For a small fee, you can sample about eight to 10 beers during that time. You get a shot glass to wear it around your neck and get samples. You have to stand in line for them. There are about 40 different types of wheat beers. There will be a beer truck for domestic.
“We give the money we raise all back to nonprofits. We are brand new club and we spent a lot of money and we are desperate for more. Next year the event will be in the park on Dearborn Street.”
Rowley said Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be hired to work at the event and more information and tickets is on Eventbrite.
CHRISTMAS WALK ON DEARBORN
From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Dearborn Christmas Walk will be held on West Dearborn between Orange to Cedar streets. Three will be photos with Santa, games, crafts and a new sleigh for kids to ride up and down the street. A movie begins at 5:01 p.m.
Volunteers are needed at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in helping can call the Englewood CRA office before Saturday at 941-650-2235.
The next CRA meeting is 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd.
