SARASOTA — After numerous hearings and appeals over the past 14 years, Sarasota County and a group of for-profit hospitals will meet in court Monday in a non-jury trial.
Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh will preside over the proceedings expected to last five days with one issue in contention — did the county enter an express contract with the hospitals waiving sovereign immunity.
Initiated in 2008, the protracted legal fight involves a dispute over payments for services provided by the three hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital (now HCA Florida Englewood Hospital), Venice Hospital (now ShorePoint Health Venice), and Doctor’s Hospital (now HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital) — to indigent patients in the county.
For the county, the stakes are huge.
While the exact amount of reimbursement owed to the hospitals is not available, a footnote in one of an appellate court decision noted that it was in excess of half a billion dollars.
To put that into context, the county’s budget for the current fiscal year is $1.5 billion.
The parties did engage in a mediation session in June 2019, but that resulted in an impasse.
While McHugh ordered them to engage in another mediation session this past May, the parties later filed a joint motion asking the judge to dispense with that session stating, “…settlement of this matter is highly unlikely and that another mediation would be futile.”
The claims of the hospitals for reimbursement are based upon a bit of arcane legislative history.
The state legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959, adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.”
Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation, because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Adding to the legal mudhole surrounding the controversy is the Florida Constitution. The 1885 version contained a provision making the counties responsible for the care of indigent persons, but that provision was removed in a 1968 update.
The hospitals have argued all along that both the special act and the local ordinance created an express contract between them and the county for reimbursement.
The county had previously lost what was perhaps its strongest argument in the litigation when the Florida Supreme Court ruled against the county in July 2017, holding that the special act was constitutional.
Now the matter rests with McHugh to determine if a contract exists, and if so, the amount of money owed to the hospitals.
