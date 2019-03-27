ENGLEWOOD — Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene is taking on Sarasota County in federal court.
Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a federal suit Tuesday on behalf of the church alleging the county discriminated against Crosspoint when commissioners denied its special zoning exception to allow the church’s school to teach up to 90 students.
“The county cannot treat a religious group any different than a non-religious group,” said ADF attorney Christiana Holcomb, who is one of the attorneys defending Crosspoint. The church asked the ADF to take their case.
The county denied the special exception request following a hearing in November.
Crosspoint has also been penalized by the county with fines for registering more than the 25 students county codes allow.
The church teaches between 48 to 52 students from kindergarten to high school ages, many of whom are described as suffering from learning disabilities and from low-income families.
“As of March 11, 2019, the church accrued a crippling estimated total of $40,000 in fines,” the ADF attorneys state in the suit.
More importantly, the attorneys accuse the county of burdening Crosspoint with zoning and other processes because it is a Christian school. The suit alleges the county is selectively enforcing its codes.
The attorneys claim they’ve identified similar non-Christian charter schools — Island Village Montessori School, Julie Rohr Academy, the public Venice Middle School — that are in residential zoned neighborhoods but did not face the same treatment Crosspoint has.
“Immediately after the (commission meeting) a county (zoning) official told (Crosspoint Pastor Michael Lindsey) that a secular charter school could operate on the church property without a special exception,” the suit alleges.
Upon the advice of attorneys, Lindsey said Tuesday he could not comment about the suit.
Sarasota County officials learned about the suit Tuesday. County spokesperson Drew Winchester said the county does not usually comment on litigation.
The video of the Nov. 7, 2018, public hearing for the special exception — which is available on the county’s website — shows several neighboring property owners spoke, voicing their concerns about traffic from parents and buses dropping off and picking up students, and other impacts if the school expands.
Also, that block of West Green Street already sees steady streams of vehicles trailering boats and heading to and from the boat ramps at Indian Mound Park off Winson Avenue.
The ADF is a faith-based legal group that challenges municipalities, counties and governmental entities that they view as encroaching on Christian groups freedoms and rights. They’ve also defended non-Christian religious groups. More about the the ADF can be found at www.adflegal.org.
