Sarasota County has installed watergoat structures in five places around the county, including Alligator Creek in South Venice. The floating nets catch debris before it can wash downstream, which in this case means Lemon Bay.
Sarasota County photo by Victoria Goldner
Sarasota County officials have been working to clean up the water in Dona Bay between Venice and Nokomis. A new online story map allows people to see what's being done.
VENICE — Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger may be a little disappointed for a while.
At the conclusion of a preview Tuesday of an interactive story map on water quality that rolled out in the afternoon, Cutsinger asked the introductory photo be changed from a dark cloud to a sunrise photo.
When the site when live Tuesday afternoon, the photo had not been swapped out yet.
Other than that, commissioners expressed enthusiasm about the story map, an interactive tool that showcases a variety of water quality preservation projects and initiatives in the county such as the Dona Bay watershed restoration project near Venice or WaterGoats operating on Alligator Creek which empties into Lemon Bay in South Venice.
“Water quality impacts our environment, our economy, and our way of life, and everyone has a part to play in protecting water quality,” Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability director, told commissioners during her presentation.
“The story map illustrates the county’s actions, as well as ways residents and visitors can take part in safeguarding this vital resource,” Byron added.
Offering a window on 10 different categories, the site “paints a picture” according to Byron through project maps, images, videos and information highlighting the array and scope of water quality initiatives.
For several years, water quality has remained as one of the county commissioners’ priorities with the county investing hundreds of millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements, restoration projects and more.
Among the most important of those improvements are projects to convert the county’s three water reclamation facilities, including the one at Venice Gardens, into advanced wastewater treatment facilities.
Completion of those projects will allow the county to treat more wastewater and reduce the number of impurities in the water such as nitrogen or phosphorus.
When Venice Gardens is converted, it will be able to treat 5 million gallons of wastewater per day up from the current 3 million gallons per day.
The installation of watergoats — nets that are held up by small floats — help capture floating debris before it washes downstream.
“I think this (the story map) will be heavily utilized and well-received,” Commissioner Joe Neunder commented.
