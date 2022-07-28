Venice beach

Several beaches from Sarasota to Venice to Englewood are under a "no swim" advisory because of high levels of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing Monday

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

SARASOTA — Sarasota County health officials have issued no-swim advisories for several of the county's beaches in Englewood, Venice and Sarasota.

Among the beaches are Manasota Key in Sarasota County near Englewood, Casperson Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Service Club Beach in Venice, and Siesta Key Beach and Bird Key Park at the Ringling Causeway in Sarasota.

No-swim


