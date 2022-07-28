SARASOTA — Sarasota County health officials have issued no-swim advisories for several of the county's beaches in Englewood, Venice and Sarasota.
Among the beaches are Manasota Key in Sarasota County near Englewood, Casperson Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Service Club Beach in Venice, and Siesta Key Beach and Bird Key Park at the Ringling Causeway in Sarasota.
The advisory was issued because of high levels of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing Monday, according to a statement issued by the health department.
The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no swim advisories advisory in place, the release states.
"Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources," the health department reported. "These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills."
The health department said no sewage spills were reported near any of the posted beaches in the past two weeks.
"The enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits," health officials stated. "Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found a link between health and water quality."
The rapid response team from Sarasota County and Venice found "the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources," the release states.
"The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, significant rainfall amounts may be contributing to the higher bacteria levels by washing accumulated pollutants from the land surface into waterways," the release states.
No-swim signs till stay in place until follow-up water testing results are lowered enough to meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standards.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County employees took samples at beaches Thursday, and will have results by Friday afternoon, the release states.
“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," said Tom Higginbotham, the DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator, in a statement. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.” said Higginbotham.
Charlotte County has not issued alerts for any of its beaches, which includes Englewood Beach. The state of Florida monitors its state park beaches like Stump Pass Beach and the beaches at Boca Grande, and has not issued a no-swim advisory.
While the advisory is in place, people "should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted," the release states.
