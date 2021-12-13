SARASOTA — Make a pot of millions of dollars available, and everyone has an idea about how it should be used.
With a little over $84 million in federal relief funds available under the American Rescue Plan Act, Sarasota County commissioners discussed recommendations from county staff last week, and one thing seemed clear.
Commissioners wanted less money going to Phillippi Creek Septic System Replacement Program and more money being spent to boost affordable housing efforts.
Staff had proposed using $31 million of the $84.2 million the county will receive to hasten progress on the decades-long septic-to-sewers program in the Phillippi Creek basin.
But Commissioner Nancy Detert was the first to weigh in suggesting that some of that funding, perhaps $10-$15 million, be shifted to affordable housing. Staff had proposed only $5 million be devoted to the effort.
“We’re almost at a crisis point, and $5 million out of $84 million is ridiculously low,” Detert said.
Her comment came as a procession of advocates and supporters of affordable housing dominated the first hour of the meeting, beseeching commissioners to spend more funding on the issue.
Business owners spoke of losing employees who were moving to more affordable areas or living in vans because they couldn’t afford to pay rent.
Lisa Krouse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County said efforts to recruit businesses were proving difficult due to the high cost of housing in the county.
Detert came prepared to last Tuesday’s discussion with a specific project in mind.
Telling her fellow commissioners about an 82-year-old woman who’s rent just increased and went back to work so she could pay her rent, Detert suggested using $5 million for the Loveland Center in South County.
“Loveland has eight acres, and they want to put up affordable housing for seniors,” Detert said.
A companion project in South County however, $3 million for renovations to the Florida Highway Patrol Substation in South Venice, was jettisoned.
The county is looking at the site as a potential homeless shelter for use by the sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team.
Commissioners were due to discuss that item last Tuesday as well, but it was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.
Without making firm commitments, commissioners asked County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to take their suggestions and adjust the project list with further discussion coming early next year.
Under the terms of the federal relief act passed earlier this year, qualified projects must be identified by the end of 2024 and the funds committed by the end of 2026, budget director Kim Radtke reminded commissioners.
