SARASOTA — With an unparalleled score in the annual citizen survey and a teamwide response to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County commissioners could only heap praise Wednesday on County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.
The praise also generated a 10% raise for Lewis and 5% for Elbrecht during commissioners’ annual evaluation of their two employees.
The contract for each man dictates the commission conduct an evaluation in October of each year.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger referred to the survey as he spoke about respondents reported feeling being treated with respect in their contacts with the county.
“I don’t know how you could have a better response,” Cutsinger said
And of the team and culture Lewis has created with the county, Cutsinger called it “best in class.”
“It’s easy to give you good marks because you do a good job and you do it well,” Commissioner Nancy Detert told Lewis.
In their written evaluations of Lewis prepared by three of the commissioners, they all gave Lewis high marks, grading him excellent overall.
Only Commissioners Alan Maio and Christian Ziegler failed to provide written evaluations, but also joined their colleagues in commending Lewis in their comments Wednesday.
Regarding Elbrecht, the years-long, ongoing litigation with the county’s four for-profit hospitals over the care for indigent patients drew the attention of Detert and Cutsinger.
Noting that an adverse result could bankrupt the county, Detert said, “You’ve handled that.”
Cutsinger was a bit more lavish in his remarks.
“You did an exceptional job defending the county in the hospital lawsuit,” Cutsinger said.
The case, tried earlier this summer and closing arguments in written briefs recently filed, still awaits a final decision from Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh.
As with Lewis, again only three commissioners prepared written evaluations for Elbrecht with Detert and Commissioner Mike Moran rating him excellent and Cutsinger rating him above average.
The salary increases given each man matches the raises they received last year.
With the increase, Lewis will receive a salary of $257,816 in addition to deferred compensation, insurance, and a monthly automobile allowance. Elbrecht will receive a salary of $260,832 plus deferred compensation and insurance.
Lewis has served as county administrator since January 2018, replacing former administrator Tom Harmer who departed to become town manager of Longboat Key. Prior to his job with the county, Lewis was the city manager for North Port.
A longtime deputy county attorney, Elbrecht was promoted to the top position in April 2019 following the retirement of Steve DeMarsh.
