SARASOTA — With an unparalleled score in the annual citizen survey and a teamwide response to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County commissioners could only heap praise Wednesday on County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.

The praise also generated a 10% raise for Lewis and 5% for Elbrecht during commissioners’ annual evaluation of their two employees.


