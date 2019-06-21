VENICE — Sarasota County ended its "No Swim" advisories for Venice Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results at a satisfactory level that met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site. The "no swim" advisory signs have been removed.
There are no beach advisories in place in Sarasota County as of Friday night.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota's 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.
Officials issued a "no-swim" advisory on Thursday afternoon because of high counts of enterococcus bacteria. The amount of bacteria found during water quality testing Monday were outside acceptable limits, according to a press release.
The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the City of Venice determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels experienced on Monday was likely due to natural sources.
"The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor," according to a county press release.
Here are some ways to get updated information:
• Visit ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.
• Call 941-BEACHES (941-232-2437) or visit www.visitbeaches.org. Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.
• Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about Sarasota, including its beaches. The website is www.visitsarasota.org.
