ENGLEWOOD — The red tide algae bloom that plagued area beaches from November to February has gone away.
At least for now.
ENGLEWOOD — The red tide algae bloom that plagued area beaches from November to February has gone away.
At least for now.
Sarasota County health officials ended the red tide advisory for the county's beaches Thursday.
The advisory was put in place Dec. 28 for all Sarasota County beaches. That one followed another advisory issued earlier in December.
"The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches. There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time," officials with the Florida Department of Public Health in Sarasota County stated in a press release Thursday afternoon.
The algae first bloomed off the coast of Southwest Florida shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022.
Some scientists say the bloom was spurred by the churning effect of the hurricane on the Gulf of Mexico, sweeping latent algae off the bottom and bringing it nearer the surface where it could feed on nutrients along coastal waters.
It grew and spread from Clearwater to Naples, moving with winds, tides and currents.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s latest online map posted Thursday shows no evidence of red tide between the mouth of Tampa Bay south to Gasparilla Sound near Englewood.
There were low concentrations found at Boca Grande Pass, the mouth of Charlotte Harbor, from samples taken Monday. Beaches near St. Petersburg to the north and Bonita Springs to the south also showed low concentrations of the algae.
Mote Marine's Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily beaches with lifeguards at visitbeaches.org.
Results for Sarasota County beaches are posted at www.ourgulfenvironment.net.
FWC red tide status updates are posted on the FWC website at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.