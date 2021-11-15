ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County commissioners will decide whether to purchase a Green Street property to add parking to Englewood’s business district.
The commission is scheduled Wednesday to decide whether or not to buy property from Crosspoint Englewood Church of the Nazarene.
The lot is on the southeast corner of Magnolia and West Green streets. It borders the county’s existing public parking lot on West Green Street, which is across the street from the plaza that hosts farmers markets and festivals.
Commissioners meet 9 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
At the September meeting of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, Crosspoint pastor Michael Lindsey broached the idea of the county buying the property. Advisory board members voted unanimously to recommend county commissioners to consider the acquisition.
Lindsey could not be reached for comment Friday.
According to a county staff report, Lindsey and the church backed out of a contract with the county to purchase the property for stormwater retention in 2006.
Fortuitously, the county didn’t need the land for retention.
The church and the county had discussions in 2019 when the church requested a zoning change to expand their educational program to serve 90 students. The county commission first denied it, but then had to rescind their original decision when a federal court determined the county violated the church’s rights.
The church’s Magnolia property would work well as providing additional parking, especially when Dearborn events, like the Thursday morning farmers markets, attract large crowds.
County staff suggested a parking area with a single deck could be constructed on the property. The existing public lot has 65 parking spaces. The new lot could add as many as 110 more spaces, staff concluded.
The spaces will not be inexpensive.
“Cost estimates for parking decks are approximately $15,000 per parking space,” staff concluded in a memorandum to commissioners.
“The estimate for one on this site would be between $2-4 (million). Maintenance costs and the management of the parking garage must also be considered. Annual maintenance costs for a single-story parking structure are estimated to be $22,500.”
Then the county will have to determine funding for the project and could face reducing or cutting funding to other projects. Based upon current revenues, the county could incur a debt of $600,000 or more to see the project to completion.
County commissioners will decide whether the investment is worth it.
