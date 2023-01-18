VENICE — If you’re accustomed to looking in your local newspaper for legal notices regarding potential rezoning hearings in your neighborhood, some of those notices could start appearing on an official county website instead.
Despite objections from several newspaper executives Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance giving the county the option to publish legal ads and public notices on its website.
The move follows the passage of a bill by the Florida Legislature last year that give counties that option.
The decision Tuesday by county commissioners will not affect legal advertising by the constitutional officers such as those through the clerk of courts’ office.
Sarasota County currently spends between $180,000-$200,000 per fiscal year on these advertisements according to Matt Osterhoudt, director of the county’s planning department. That's where the new digital operation would be housed.
Without specifying the amount of savings to be gained by pulling legal ads from local newspapers — a point mentioned by several commissioners — an impact statement on the proposed ordinance merely stated that it “would decrease overall operating advertising expenditures/costs for the County.”
As to the impact on the local economy, the impact statement merely noted “N/A.”
“We’re going into a recession, so we need to pull in our horns a little,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
But the newspaper executives who spoke to commissioners during the public hearing all challenged the assumption that publishing the ads on the county website would have a greater reach than publishing in a newspaper.
Mentioning the statewide database of public notices maintained by the Florida Press Association, Glen Nickerson, publisher of The Daily Sun, said it had “an enormous audience” compared to the county website.
“People vote for leaders who champion transparency,” Nickerson said. “You should talk about the way to expand government notices, not hide them."
The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier are part of the Adams Publishing Group.
“The state Legislature would like you to believe that print newspapers are dying,” Emily Walsh of the Observer Newspaper Group, told commissioners. “That is in fact incorrect.”
Walsh also noted that between her newspapers in North County and the Adams Publishing Group in South County, the county received 100% coverage for its legal ads versus just 6% for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.”
And Matt Walsh, publisher of the Observer, asked the rhetorical question that went unanswered by commissioners.
“You are all good conservative free market people, so why do you want to increase the size of government?” he asked.
While Osterhoudt and commissioners all emphasized that the ordinance was not a green light to go forward, a staff memo in the agenda packet appeared to indicate that upon approval of the ordinance, staff would move forward with implementation.
“This is for us to have the choice to get information to the public,” Commissioner Mike Moran said summing up the attitude of commissioners on the issue.
