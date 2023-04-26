SARASOTA — With three capable applicants, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously selected Deputy County Attorney Joshua Moye as its next county attorney Tuesday.
Current County Attorney Rick Elbrecht announced in February his plans to retire at the beginning of the summer leading commissioners to select from within the talent pool of their existing attorneys for their next legal advisor.
Elbrecht’s last day is June 9.
Commissioners picked Moye over Chief Deputy County Attorney Karl Senkow and fellow Deputy County Attorney Aleksandr Boksner — both of whom had applied and interviewed for the position.
“What really impressed me with Josh was his very, very thoughtful plan on how the office moves forward,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “That really resonated
Moye, in a prepared statement, said he was honored with the selection.
“I am grateful for the board’s trust in my abilities to guide them through policy decisions, litigation and working toward achieving their strategic priorities,” he stated.
He praised Elbrecht as "an excellent example to follow."
“And I learned a great deal from him during his tenure as county attorney,” Moye said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our skilled legal team to provide the best possible representation for the board.”
Moye is no stranger to viewers of County Commission meetings, frequently appearing at those and planning commission meetings to answer questions and provide guidance when commissioners of both boards are considering land use issues.
“We’ve got a great team and this was a tough decision,” Commissioner Mark Smith added.
Moye came to the county attorney’s office in January 2018 as a deputy county attorney after six years as an assistant county attorney in Charlotte County.
Prior to that position, he worked in Tallahassee as an assistant general counsel in the attorney general’s office and in the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Both Senkow and Boksner indicated to commissioners during their individual interviews that they were willing to remain with the county if they were not selected.
That hasn’t always been the case.
In 2004, William Rossi left the county attorneys office, following former County Attorney Jorge Fernandez to Miami after commissioners picked Steve DeMarsh over him as Fernandez’ successor.
“All of you said you are able and willing to continue in this organization as a cohesive unit,” Commissioner Joe Neunder said. “You are all magnificent people.”
