SARASOTA — For years, government officials in Sarasota County have maintained consistency in the number of people they employ, resisting temptations to go on a hiring spree.
That’s about to change for the next fiscal year if county commissioners give final approval to the budget of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and those of the the county's constitutional officers during two public hearings in September.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Currently, the county government — those departments under the control of Lewis — employs 2,376 people, about 5.31 employees per every 1,000 people in the county. Job titles range from fire fighters to bus drivers.
Constitutional officers — the sheriff and tax collector, for example — employ another 1,348 people or about 3 employees per every 1,000 persons.
Together, the total county workforce this year numbers 3,724 employees, according to the budget information provided to commissioners during their budget workshop, but would swell to 3,840 employees next year.
Lewis and four of the five constitutional officers propose to hire another 116 people during fiscal year 2023, if commissioners approve the proposed budgets.
Population growth and the accompanying demand for services is driving the need for the additions to their staffs, officials told commissioners during the workshops.
Among county departments, Emergency Services Director Rich Collins proposes the hiring for 26 new positions, of which 18 will be fire-medics. Another 15 employees would be added in Public Utilities to fill a variety of needs.
Sheriff Kurt Hoffman wants to add another 19 employees to his staff with growth in the eastern part of the county driving that need.
But adding new employees also comes with the companion problem of offering an adequate compensation.
For years, county government jobs, while paying less than the private sector, were looked upon favorably due to steady employment and a healthy pension through the Florida Retirement System.
But when the topic of compensation came up during the budget workshops, Commissioner Nancy Detert voiced an alarm.
“We have very low unemployment. It's hard to find workers. Every employer will tell you that, so it's going be more competitive,” Detert said. “I think we really need to think a little higher when it comes to salaries.”
Lewis told commissioners he was already studying the compensation issues, having made a 1% pay plan adjustment during the spring.
“We continue to look at it and we'll certainly adjust within budget parameters. It's a tough one to balance,” Lewis told commissioners.
Public hearings to approve the proposed budgets are set for Sept. 14 and Sept. 27.
