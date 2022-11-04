Ron Cutsinger (copy)

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks in April at a ribbon cutting for a road project. 

 sun FILE PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

SARASOTA — Despite the reservations of a state agency, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved on Oct. 26 a comprehensive plan amendment proposed by Lakewood Ranch that will lead to the expansion of the development eastward into a rural area of the county.

The amendment creates a new designation in the county’s 20-year-old 2050 plan called a village transition zone, called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, that will allow the development of up to 5,000 new homes along already busy Fruitville Road east of Sarasota.


