SARASOTA — Despite the reservations of a state agency, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved on Oct. 26 a comprehensive plan amendment proposed by Lakewood Ranch that will lead to the expansion of the development eastward into a rural area of the county.
The amendment creates a new designation in the county’s 20-year-old 2050 plan called a village transition zone, called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, that will allow the development of up to 5,000 new homes along already busy Fruitville Road east of Sarasota.
Representatives of the ranch urging approval argued that the hamlet or village designations contained in the 2050 plan were inadequate or unsuitable for the 4,120 acres owned by Lakewood Ranch Communities at the southeast corner of the existing Lakewood Ranch near the area known as Old Miakka.
After transmitting the plan to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review as part of the final approval process, that agency noted the “lack of data to support what you’re doing.”
Rebutting that assertion, Caleb Grimes, an attorney representing Lakewood Ranch, said there was “massive data” in support of the plan.
A total of13 people appeared to argue against passage of the amendment as opposed the 50-some residents who spoke during the late August transmittal public hearing.
Calling the amendment “a horrible plan,” said Attorney Richard Grosso, representing the Miakka Community Club.
“It is really inconsistent with state law and with your own (2050) Plan,” Grosso said.
Others also disapproved of the concept.
“If you approve this, there’s nothing to stop future urban sprawl and farther out east,” Charlie Gauthier, representing Keep the Country Inc., told commissioners.
Gauthier was a chief of the land planning bureau of the former Department of Community Affairs before it was abolished by former Gov. Rick Scott and had intimate knowledge of the 2050 Plan as he worked with county planners in its development 22 years ago.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger disagreed with the argument that the plan was creating urban sprawl.
“Lakewood Ranch Southeast will be a significant development that deserves a lot of attention,” he said, adding that without this master planning the result would be “a little patchwork” of developments.
“When the 2050 Plan was passed, no one envisioned the growth that we would experience, nor the critical need for housing,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
Detert said that she expected a lot of people would be coming to Sarasota County from Lee County, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
With the passage of the amendment, Lakewood Ranch can now begin planning for the process to rezone the property to allow for the future development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.