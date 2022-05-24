SARASOTA — “I lost my career as a teacher. The life I had was taken from me. I appreciate Sarasota County acknowledging responsibility.”
With those words during open-to-the-public portion of a commission meeting, Kristen Steward ended her impassioned plea for commissioners to approve a settlement of the litigation she’d filed against the county in December 2020.
On May 13, 2020, a work truck owned by Sarasota County and operated by county employee Tsuguo Kanayama drove off the road onto the sidewalk along Bahia Vista Street.
It struck the Stewart from behind and dragged her 60 feet. She had been jogging at the time.
“I remember the truck hitting me. I remember every second. I remember asking the truck driver to move the truck off of me,” Stewart told commissioners Tuesday morning.
She detailed the injuries she’d suffered that day: torn skin on her torso, hips and arms; a crushed pelvis; a lacerated liver causing injury to her kidneys, stomach and colon; and broken ribs and vertebrae.
She spent the next three months in a hospital bed receiving treatment and added that she would continue to receive “significant care and treatment in the future.”
With a jury selected May 6 and a trial scheduled to start May 9, the county opted to settle the case, agreeing to pay Stewart $5.95 million for her pain and suffering.
She had sought $8.5 to $10 million for her injuries a memo from the county attorneys’ office noted and the county’s insurance policy will cover up to $2 million of the settlement.
The memo to commissioners from County Attorney Rick Elbrecht describing the facts and the terms of the settlement specifically noted the “clear liability” of the county.
Commissioners quickly approved the settlement on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Mike Moran absent.
It seemed commissioners were not going to comment on the matter, when Commissioner Christian Ziegler spoke up after the vote to ask a question about the payment, calling it a “horrible situation.”
The payment to Stewart will not be immediate, as the settlement is also conditioned upon passage of a claims bill by the Florida Legislature.
State law prohibits a county from paying more than $200,000 in damages without legislative approval. The next planned session is scheduled to begin March 7, 2023. The bill would need the signature of the governor once it passes the Legislature.
Commissioner Nancy Detert, a former state representative and state senator, said the claims bill could move through the legislative process much faster if it has the full support of the local delegation.
“Our hearts go out to Ms. Stewart,” Detert said, adding that she thought the local delegation would “work it really hard to get it done ASAP.”
